Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,484 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,947,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.