Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,643 shares of company stock worth $8,826,071. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.14. 13,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,153. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 776.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

