Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.73. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

