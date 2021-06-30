Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 2,038 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,884,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. 62,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,084,046. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $258.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

