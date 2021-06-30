Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

GS traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $374.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,482. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.36. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

