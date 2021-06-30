Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 20.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,154,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. 25,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,380. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.