Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Declares Dividend of $0.79

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.7927 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $39.25.
Clicks Group Company Profile
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.