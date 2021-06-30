Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Declares Dividend of $0.79

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.7927 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

