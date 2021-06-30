CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CLPHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,136. CLP has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

