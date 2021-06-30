CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.00. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.42. 8,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $198.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.