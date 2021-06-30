Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $30,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.