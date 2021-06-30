Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $30,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CCEP opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.