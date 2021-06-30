CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $4.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWBR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get CohBar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBR remained flat at $$1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,156,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,737. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.75.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.