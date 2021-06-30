Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 15,229 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GMS alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of GMS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50.

On Thursday, April 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.