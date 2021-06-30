Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $249.27 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,964 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $249,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.10. 273,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. The firm has a market cap of $432.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

