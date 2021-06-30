Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 855,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $79,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 137,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,940. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.