Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 758,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after buying an additional 55,926 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,916 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. 17,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,317. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

