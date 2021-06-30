CommerceBlock (CBT) Price Up 124.2% This Week

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

CommerceBlock Coin Trading

