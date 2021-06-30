Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,876 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $46,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,709,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $574,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:CBU opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.25. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

