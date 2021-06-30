Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report sales of $54.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.70 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $51.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $218.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $219.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $205.10 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $209.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CTBI opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $719.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.