Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 276,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.