Comparing BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brown & Brown and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 19.33% 14.42% 6.15% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brown & Brown and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 0 4 4 0 2.50 BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Brown & Brown presently has a consensus target price of $53.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. BRP Group has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 28.38%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.61 billion 5.74 $480.48 million $1.67 31.87 BRP Group $137.84 million 18.91 -$8.65 million $0.20 135.55

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Brown & Brown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products. It also provides professional liability and related package insurance products for dentistry, legal, eyecare, insurance, financial, physicians, and real estate title professionals, as well as supplementary insurance-related products for weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liability; homeowners and personal property policies, residential earthquake, and private passenger automobile and motorcycle coverage; commercial and public entity-related programs; and flood insurance, commercial difference-in-conditions, all-risk commercial property, coastal property programs, lender-placed solutions, sovereign Indian nations, and parcel insurance. In addition, it provides markets and sells excess and surplus commercial insurance products, such as personal lines, homeowners, yachts, jewelry, commercial property and casualty, commercial automobile, garage, restaurant, builder's risk, and inland marine lines; and third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

