Comparing EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EastGroup Properties and VEREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 8 1 0 2.11 VEREIT 1 6 2 0 2.11

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus price target of $153.44, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%. VEREIT has a consensus price target of $44.39, suggesting a potential downside of 4.59%. Given VEREIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VEREIT is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Risk & Volatility

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEREIT has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EastGroup Properties and VEREIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $363.02 million 18.24 $108.36 million $5.38 30.76 VEREIT $1.16 billion 9.18 $201.13 million $3.11 14.96

VEREIT has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. VEREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of VEREIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of VEREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. EastGroup Properties pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VEREIT pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and VEREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and VEREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 30.19% 8.89% 4.18% VEREIT 20.38% 3.60% 1.82%

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats VEREIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.