Conflux Network (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $205.66 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $205.66 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.14 or 0.06150189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.01463548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00157985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00420931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 849,255,028 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.