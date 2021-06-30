Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Conifer alerts:

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.