Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,646 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $695.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

