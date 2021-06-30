Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.000-$10.300 EPS.

Shares of STZ traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.48.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

