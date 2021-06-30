Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report sales of $62.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.15 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $67.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $248.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $267.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. 20,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,111. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

