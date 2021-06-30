Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,165.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $14,165.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

