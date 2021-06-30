ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $1.32 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00157219 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.