Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CTTAY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 42,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. Analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

