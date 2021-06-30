Contrasting Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) & Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Athenex has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Athenex and Clovis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 6 3 0 2.33 Clovis Oncology 1 2 1 0 2.00

Athenex presently has a consensus target price of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 195.46%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Athenex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than Clovis Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Athenex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athenex and Clovis Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $144.39 million 3.04 -$146.18 million ($1.64) -2.86 Clovis Oncology $164.52 million 3.72 -$369.21 million ($3.92) -1.49

Athenex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clovis Oncology. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -110.02% -89.73% -40.26% Clovis Oncology -210.08% N/A -51.46%

Summary

Athenex beats Clovis Oncology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oral Docetaxel and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oral Topotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and Oral Eribulin and Encequidar, an anticancer intravenous drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising Tirbanibulin ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; Tirbanibulin Oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and PT01 (Pegtomarginase), an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

