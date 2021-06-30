Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CJREF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 16,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

