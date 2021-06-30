Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.23% from the company’s previous close.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.20. The company had a trading volume of 901,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$2.29 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

