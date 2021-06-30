Covington Capital Management Has $965,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1,069.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock opened at $342.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $254.72 and a one year high of $351.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.