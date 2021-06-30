Covington Capital Management Sells 5,305 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

YETI stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

