Covington Capital Management Sells 93 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

MTB opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.14.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

