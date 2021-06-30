Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $499,000 in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 1,807.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EUCR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,211. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.