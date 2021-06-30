Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,694,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXRAU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 3,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,046. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.