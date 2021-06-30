Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVFC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. 37,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,705. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

