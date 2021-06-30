Cowen Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,805.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 49,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,754. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

