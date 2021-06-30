CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $2.08 million and $103,315.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

