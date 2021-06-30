Credit Suisse AG Acquires 304,514 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 984,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Model N were worth $34,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after buying an additional 1,057,946 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 10.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.