Credit Suisse AG Acquires 64,097 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,097 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $28,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,898,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $104.20 and a one year high of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.36.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

