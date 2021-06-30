Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $31,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

