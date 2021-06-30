Credit Suisse AG Purchases 63,555 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $33,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.22, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.