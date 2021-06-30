Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Tyler Technologies worth $36,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Shares of TYL opened at $455.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 103.34 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

