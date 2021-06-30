Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 21.46%.

