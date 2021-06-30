CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 5.8% Higher

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 3,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

