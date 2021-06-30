Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as high as C$1.89. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 451,815 shares trading hands.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.79.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.