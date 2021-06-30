Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as high as C$1.89. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 451,815 shares trading hands.
CR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.79.
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32.
In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686.
Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
