Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Update

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a growth of 10,420.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,544,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CZNI opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. Cruzani has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

Cruzani Company Profile

Cruzani, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the building and representing franchise concepts, and other related businesses in the quick-service food industry. The company was formerly known as US Highland, Inc and changed its name to Cruzani, Inc in October 2018.

