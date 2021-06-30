CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $20.67 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $20.67 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $207,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CSX by 3.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 207,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in CSX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 24.9% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

